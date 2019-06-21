CHECK YOUR LOCKS: Burglary spree sparks an alert to Henderson community

12 burglaries in less than a month may not sound concerning, but when you factor in that it’s Henderson, Texas it raises eyebrows.

According to Lt. James Dukes, it’s a higher than usual amount.

“We have had a dozen vehicle break-ins. Considering it’s only the 20th and we’ve got two weeks left, that’s concerning. On a busy month we may see 6 or 7.”

Out of those 12, 2 have been the Perez family.

They live on Southview Drive and have for the last year and a half.

“We thought it was a good neighborhood with so many police officers living here and jailers,” said Lorena Perez.

On Wednesday, their newly purchased home security cameras captured the thieves in the act, but unfortunately just a few days before the buy, their cars were broken into.

“We immediately went that next day and got those cameras, but clearly that didn’t stop them from attempting to do it again,” said Perez.

The Police Department shared Perez’ video on its facebook page

Stay Alert Henderson PD is requesting our citizens to please lock your vehicles, bring your valuables inside the residence including your firearms, keep your outside lights on and stay aware. Henderson PD is working diligently on a string of burglaries. If you see anything suspicious please call and report it. We would rather you call and it be nothing than you not call us and it be something. Posted by Henderson Police Department on Thursday, June 20, 2019

If you recognize the people in the video or can be of any assistance, Dukes says to contact his department at (903) 657-3512