Chase in Kilgore ends with a man arrested, drugs found inside his car

A wild chase ends with a Kilgore man behind bars after a routine traffic stop leads to a drug bust.

On Monday, a Kilgore officer attempted to stop Michael Mason, 39. Police say Mason refused to pull over and instead fled in his vehicle. Kilgore Police said that’s when Officer J. Johnson began to pursue Mason through a rural West Rusk County road.

Eventually, Mason fled on foot. Officer Johnson continue to chase after Mason, getting him in custody and arresting him without incident.

Inside his car, officers found methamphetamine in his car. Mason was then charged with a felony drug charge as well.