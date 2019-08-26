Charlotte teen registered people to vote in long line at Popeyes

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (KETK) – One Charlotte teen used the Popeyes media craze as an opportunity to do something good for his community.

David Ledbetter went through the long line of Popeyes customers, waiting for the company’s new chicken sandwich, to help them register to vote.

While he may not be of legal voting age, Ledbetter continues to stay politically active including advocating for local elections.

The fast-food chain has recently gotten a lot of media attention after Chick-fil-A and themselves challenged each other over their chicken sandwiches.







