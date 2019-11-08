Chapel Hill’s ‘Miracle Man’ back home after miraculous recovery

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) – On August 13, 18-year-old Chris Hedricks came horrifyingly close to death. Volunteer Chapel Hill Firefighter Trey Carnley was on duty.

“When we pulled him out, there wasn’t much life there,” said Carnley.

Hedricks was given just 48 hours to live, but he had a different plan. He was going to fight.

“Even the doctors that doubted that he would live have had to admit that he’s a miracle,” said Dianne Pruitt, a friend of the family.

He is a miracle indeed, making his grand homecoming Thursday, just three months after the devastating crash that almost took his life.

“He’s doing great, I know he was so glad to get home,” said Pruitt. “He is in a wheelchair right now, we know that’s temporary. Even before he left, they were working with him on walking.”

The community showed up for Hedricks and his family by lining the front of Chapel Hill High School to welcome him back home to East Texas.

“He grinned and was just so excited to see them, just the love that was poured out toward him,” said Pruitt.

“Everyone was talking about it today, you know, he was getting released from the hospital, so it was pretty exciting to know that he was doing better,” said Robert Sampson, Chapel Hill coach.

Here’s Hedricks today, surrounded by those that love him. Hedricks’ mom finally got the opportunity to hug the neck of Carnley, the man who pulled her son from the wreckage.

The family feels incredibly lucky.

“For all the prayers and the love, people that gave donated to the gofundme and they also have brought meals and so they are so thankful and will never be able to repay for all of that love,” said Pruitt.

It was a long-awaited homecoming for Chapel Hill’s very own “Miracle Man.”

You can keep up with the family by visiting their the Calvary’s Here For Chris Facebook page. You can help them out by visiting their gofundme.