Chapel Hill residents are asking to change Highway 64 and CR 289 after recent three vehicle crash

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) – A three vehicle crash happened on the intersection of Highway 64 and County Road 289 on Wednesday. People who live around that area said this has been happening for years, and nothing has changed.

The accident happened around 10 a.m. A Toyota Camry stopped and was hit from behind by another car. The Camry was then forced into on-coming traffic and slammed into a gasoline tanker.

The tanker started to spill flammable fluids across the road. The big rig spun off the highway and into a nearby yard.

The yard belonged to long-time Chapel Hill resident Ann Mitchell. She said she had to check on the truck driver.

“I got to my back door. I saw the oil tanker in my yard and the driver in my yard and the driver getting out and I asked him are you okay. And he said I’m okay, but I don’t know how the people are that I hit,” said Mitchell.

She said she’s worried about the safety of children on school buses travelling on this road.

State representative Matt Schaefer is pushing for change by working with the Texas Department of Public Safety.