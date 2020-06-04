Champions for Children have received funding to offer mental health counseling for children and families who have been affected by Covid-19

Champions for Children began in 1996 when local business owners recognized the need to provide quality training and support to parents and caregivers to give all children in our community a chance to reach their full potential. Champions trains childcare teachers on state mandated minimum standards and provides observations, assessments, and specialized services such as Brain Gym® and mental health counseling for children and their families. Champions also serves families with autistic children as they work through the diagnosis and treatment plans. Head to their website https://championsforchildren.org/ for more information