Central Jr. High students on their way to NASA Langley Research Center

When we last saw the Central Space Station Team they were presenting their research to the school board before sending it to NASA.

Recently they heard some positive news: “let’s start with Central Space Station for best visual effect,” said a NASA WEAR representative in a live video.

Not only was NASA impressed with the visual effects in the video they sent, but they were impressed enough with the helmet they designed that central will be one of five schools across the country to go to NASA Langley Research Center.

“I thought it was unreal,” said Carson Basham, Central Space Station team member. “I think it will be a pretty cool experience and an honor for our school.”

This was the NASA WEAR project and “wear” stands for wearable equipment for averting radiation.

The students spent months of research and extra time at school and it paid off.

“It’s pretty exciting and I’m also kind of nervous about it,” said Randy Stephens Central Space Station team member. “Just knowing that we will be going to the Langley Research Center to meet engineers and other people that work at NASA.”

But none were more excited than their teacher who watched them learn and grow through the whole experience.

“I am thrilled for my students because it’s a journey of a lifetime for them and an experience they will never forget,” said Lisa Reid, Central Jr. High Science Teacher. “Three of our students next year are going into high school and possibly taking some engineering classes and so I’m sure they’ll learn a lot on this trip, more than they ever imagined.”

For the benefit of all mankind.