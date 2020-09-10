Central Heights ISD reports first student tests positive for COVID-19

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Central Heights Independent School District announced on Facebook that one student tested positive for COVID-19.

The student was last seen on campus on September 4, and they started having symptoms during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The district wrote in a post that they will continue to disinfect common areas on campus and encourage everyone to wear masks and practice social distancing.

CHISD previously announced that two staff members at the elementary campus tested positive for COVID-19 as of September 6.