Center ISD reports new case of COVID-19

CENTER, Texas (KETK)- The Center Independent School District posted a letter from the superintendent on Facebook announcing that another person tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the district they received confirmation that someone tested positive earlier today.

The individual was last seen at Center High School on September 4.

The superindent wrote that CISD has a mitigation plan that includes extensive cleaning, sanitization, social distancing and wearing of facemasks.

Additionally the superintendent wrote that if a child was in close contact with the person who tested positive, then parents will be contacted by the health department.