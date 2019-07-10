Cemetery reports burned flags after July 4th

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – As many people head back to work after the July 4th holiday weekend, one group of workers were questioning what happened to their American flags.

“This area we are in today is dedicated to the veterans and we have a veteran memorial, primarily veterans are buried here,” said Doug McDougald, who owns Forest Lawn Cemetery.

It’s in this section that every patriotic holiday, they line the drive with American flags.

“They noticed the flags were missing and when they did an inspection of the cemetery, they noticed that in this spot, there were approximately 21 of 30 flags that were laying burned,” McDougald said.

Now, there is charred grass sprinkled with pieces of stars and stripes.



“I would like an explanation I mean why would you do that degrade or disrespect our veterans,” said Kristi Pulliam who lives in Anderson

The public is now speaking out on social media and are upset that this happened in their community.

“I have never heard of a cemetery experiencing this and we’ve never had this happen and talking to other cemetery owners, they’ve never experienced it either,” McDougald said.

Now the hunt is on to find the person or people involved in this act of vandalism, but the owners said it won’t stop them from putting flags up in the future.

“We have a strong veteran community here in Anderson and you know if they’ll do it here at our cemetery what’s to prevent them from doing it somewhere else,” McDouglad said.

If you know any information about these flags or who might have been involved in this incident, you can call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office or the cemetery.