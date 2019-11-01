CDC warns of salmonella outbreak in 6 states, including Texas, linked to ground beef

ATLANTA, Georgia (KETK) – The Centers for Disease Control has issued an alert about a Salmonella outbreak in six states, including Texas, linked to ground beef.

As of Friday, 10 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Dublin have been reported. Eight people have been hospitalized and one death has been reported.

The illnesses were reported from August 8-September 22.

States reporting the outbreak at this time are Texas, California, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, and Oklahoma.

The CDC, public health and regulatory officials in the affected states, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA-FSIS) are investigating.

CDC says a single, common supplier of the beef has not yet been identified. Those affected report eating different types and brands of ground beef purchased from many different locations.

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria.

The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment.

In some people, the illness may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other places in the body.

Children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

The agency is not advising that consumers stop eating thoroughly cooked ground beef, or that retailers stop selling ground beef.

It is reminding consumers to always handle ground beef carefully and cook it thoroughly to prevent food poisoning. Raw and undercooked ground beef can have germs in it that can make consumers sick and can contaminate areas where food is prepared.

It offers these tips when preparing ground beef: