CDC says 63 more sick in ground beef recall
Another 63 people have been reported ill from eating salmonella-contaminated ground beef, federal health officials said Tuesday, bringing the total number of sick people to 120 in 22 states.
The beef, distributed by JBS Tolleson, Inc., of Tolleson, Arizona, was sold by several large chains.
The company recalled 6.5 million pounds of beef products earlier this month after the contamination was discovered.
The products were sold under several labels, including:
- Cedar River Farms
- Gourmet Burger
- Grass Run Farms Natural Beef
- JBS Generic
- Showcase and Showcase/Walmart
The USDA says affected products were sold at many different stores, including:
- Walmart Stores in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, and Texas
- Winn Dixie stores on Florida and Georgia
- Sam’s Club stores in 26 states
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 33 people have been hospitalized with severe infections, but no one has died.
To read more, click here.
Trending Stories
Latest News
KETK NBC
KFXK Fox 51
Friday Football Fever
KETK NewsFollow @KETK
KFXK Fox 51Follow @kxfkfox51
Friday Football Fever ScoreboardFollow @feverscoreboard