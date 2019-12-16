CBP officers help deliver 2 babies at border crossing; 3rd woman in labor rushed to hospital

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sign is posted outside the U.S. Border Patrol station in Clint, Texas. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assisted in the delivery of a baby not once, not twice but three times Thursday morning.

CBP officials said it happened at the Columbus Port of Entry in Southwestern New Mexico.

Around 1:25 a.m., a Mexican ambulance transporting a woman in labor arrived at the border. CBP officers immediately called for an ambulance, but it was determined that medics would not arrive on time. CBP officers provided an obstetrical kit, and Mexican medical technicians delivered the baby girl minutes later.

About 30 minutes later, another woman arrived in labor. EMS was called and medics rushed the woman to Mimbres Memorial Hospital before the baby boy was born.

Then, about 4:40 a.m., CBP officers found a woman in labor who came in from Mexico. She dropped to the sidewalk and several officers helped deliver that baby girl.

All three women were taken to Mimbres Memorial Hospital in Deming, N.M.

The Columbus port director says he commends the officers involved for their quick response.