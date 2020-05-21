CBP: Man tries to walk past border crossing with heroin, meth, oxycodone in his jeans

EL PASO (Border Report) — A man attempted to return to the U.S. from Mexico with heroin, methamphetamine and oxycodone pills strapped to his waist and in his pants pockets, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.
The 24-year-old man, a U.S. citizen, was in the pedestrian lane Monday evening at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in Downtown El Paso. He was chosen for a secondary inspection, at which point border officers found 1.5 pounds of heroin, 22 grams of methamphetamine, and 510 oxycodone pills strapped to his waist and stuffed in his jeans and pockets.
That night, at the Bridge of the Americas down the road, border officers found 15.5 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside the tire of a Toyota Camry.
The car’s occupants, a 31-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, both of whom are U.S. citizens, were selected for a secondary inspection.
Border officers said an X-ray examination of the vehicle revealed several anomalies in one of the rear tires. Officers cut open the tire and found the drugs wrapped in bundles.
“Drug trafficking organizations continue their attempts to smuggle narcotics through ports of entry and into our communities,” CBP El Paso Port Director Beverly Good said in a statement. “CBP officers were vigilant and used their training to thwart both of these attempts.”
All subjects were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations to face charges for the failed smuggling attempts.
BORDER CRIME
