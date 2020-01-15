CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Middle school roof collapses, barely missing students

CLINTON, North Carolina (KETK) – A close call at a North Carolina middle school nearly turned deadly after a roof collapsed during a “microburst.”

The collapse was captured on camera inside the gym at Union Intermediate School. Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt.

In the video released by the district, the students are seen sitting on the gym floor when suddenly they start running. Debris starts raiing down and an exhaust fans falls from the ceiling.

The National Weather Service says a “water-loaded microburst” was over the school when the roof collapsed.

A microburst sends a strong surge of air in all directions when it hits the ground.