CAUGHT IN THE STORM: Barry complicates plans for family moving back to East Texas from New Orleans

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – “This was supposed to be the big move for them,” said Larry Wisdom of Mineola about his daughter Elizabeth and her husband Denis.

Wisdom drove down to New Orleans to help them move back to Texas.

“On the way down here, I was hearing for the potential of bad weather, so initially I wanted to just pack and go,” said Wisdom.

However, the family will be in Southern Louisiana until Monday.

That’s terrible timing as Tropical Storm Barry develops in the Gulf of Mexico with landfall expected Saturday.

“We’ve had several people from Mineola call us and ask are you guys okay, but the sun is shinning. It’s hot and humid here,” said Wisdom.

The governor of Louisiana on Wednesday tweeting out this to the state.

Today, I requested a Federal Declaration of Emergency from President Trump in advance of Tropical Storm # Barry making landfall along the Louisiana coast. # lagov # lalege # lawx Jon Bel Edwards on Twitter

Now all there is to do is wait to see how Barry forms in the Gulf and families like the Wisdom’s hope for it to weaken so that they can return home safely.