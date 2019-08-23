1  of  2
Breaking News
Tyler police needs help identifying man who shot 16-year-old boy East Texas autistic man goes missing from his home
cts_logo_en72516

Finding Forever Homes on August 17, 2019

NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015. 

Cat up for adoption that weighs 26 pounds

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHILADELPHIA – There’s a kitty on the hefty side in need of a forever home.

“Bee-Jay” is also known as “Mister B.”

The two-year-old feline is at the Morris Animal Refuge in Philadelphia waiting to be adopted.

He weighs in at 26 pounds!

The shelter calls him a big cat with a big heart.

Their tweet describes “Mister B” as a “chonk,” which according to urban dictionary is an “aggressively chubby housecat.”

If you’re interested in adopting him, visit the shelter website:
https://www.facebook.com/163864576977633/posts/2725751080788957?s=1226964832

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC