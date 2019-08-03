Carter Blood Care Center asking for donations

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In the wake a mass shooting in El Paso, Tyler’s Carter Blood Care Center is asking for donations.

The center had been in the midst of a blood drive before the shooting, asking for 12,000 donors before August 8.

But after the shooting, the center posted on Twitter that it had been asked to send blood products to help the injured.

Donors have helped boost the center’s supply, making it possible to send the blood, according to the center’s Twitter feed. But it is still facing a shortage and still needs donors.

To donate blood, call or text Carter Blood Care Center at 800-366-2834.