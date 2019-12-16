Carr scores 35, Minnesota gets big win over No. 3 Ohio State

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)Marcus Carr scored a career-high 35 points and Daniel Oturu had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Minnesota toppled undefeated and third-ranked Ohio State 84-71 on Sunday night for coach Richard Pitino’s first win against a top-five team.

Oturu outworked Kaleb Wesson in the paint to win the battle of two of the Big Ten’s best big men with his sixth double-double of the season for the Gophers (5-5, 1-1). Prior to this game, the highest-ranked opponent they’d beaten in seven years under Pitino was No. 6 Maryland on Feb. 18, 2016.

Freshmen D.J. Carton (19 points) and E.J. Liddell (14 points) had season highs off the bench for the Buckeyes (9-1, 1-1), and Wesson had 12 points and six rebounds with his playing time limited by foul trouble.

Carr, who’s in his debut with the Gophers after sitting out last season following a transfer from Pittsburgh, shot 12 for 17 from the floor to lead a determined bounce-back from a 20-point loss at Iowa earlier in the week.

WOFFORD 68, NO. 17 NORTH CAROLINA 64

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Wofford traveled to Chapel Hill and shocked a ranked North Carolina team again, getting 19 points from Trevor Stumpe and riding a 16-0 run in the second half to beat the Tar Heels.

Storm Murphy added 15 points and Messiah Jones had 13 points for the Terriers (7-4), who went on the road to beat North Carolina for the second time in three years.

Wofford, a 12-point underdog, made four 3-pointers during its decisive spurt, a 6-minute stretch in which the Tar Heels missed 10 consecutive shots.

Garrison Brooks had 17 points and 12 rebounds for North Carolina (6-4) in its first regular-season game at Carmichael Arena since Jan. 4, 1986.

Brandon Robinson added a career-high 16 points for the Tar Heels, who lost their third straight game.

—

