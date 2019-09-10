Carlow to retire as Bowie Co. judge

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL) – Bowie County Judge James Carlow announced on Monday that he will resign his office effective September 30.

Carlow served as judge from 1987 to 2010 and was elected again in 2015. He most recently ran unopposed in the November, 2018 election.

“It is now time for new leadership to step forward,” Carlow said in a news release. “The groundwork is there for continued success in our local government … It is important that we continue to advance and fund our transportation projects as Bowie County needs to be prepared for future growth within the residential and commercial communities.”

The release points to successes during Carlow’s time in office which include:

increasing the fund balance from $2 million dollars to $15 million dollars

giving cost of living raises totaling 11 percent over the last four years

purchasing a fleet of automobiles for the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office.

“It has been a most gratifying experience that allowed me to work with various organizations, legislators and citizens of Bowie County over this time,” said Carlow.

The statement did not provide a reason for Carlow’s resignation.