Carlos Correa dedicates walk-off home run to teen with cancer

HOUSTON (KETK) – Carlos Correa’s walk-off home run meant a lot to the team and to the series against the Yankees, but it meant even more to a teen suffering from cancer.

“Next home run I hit will be for you … When you see me pointing, I’ll be pointing at you,” was the promise he made to Jalen Garcia, a young Laredo teen battling cancer at the MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital in Houston, according to our NBC sister station KPRC.

Despite the late-night finish, his celebration trended on Twitter after giving the Astros the 3-2 win with the 11th inning home run. He was seen pointing toward the sky as he rounded second base.

Correa’s fiancee, Daniella Rodriguez, is an alumnus at Garcia’s high school and she wrote that she did everything to get Correa to meet him when she heard his story.

Correa posted the picture of him pointing towards Garcia in a post by his charity.