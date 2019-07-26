Card skimmer found in Lufkin gas pump

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin police say a card skimmer was found inside a gas pump at Crown Colony Food Mart on Champions Drive Thursday morning.

An employee notified police after finding the skimmer inside pump #2 around 11 a.m. during a morning pump check. The pump had previously been checked around 11 p.m. Wednesday and the skimmer was not there.

Police are in the process of reviewing store surveillance to determine when the skimmer was placed.

Based on the pump check times, the skimmer couldn’t have been in place more than 12 hours, according to authorities.

LPD is advising customers who used that pump between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Thursday to closely monitor their bank accounts or get a new card to be on the safe side.

“We applaud this store for doing pump checks to ensure the safety/security of its customers,” said Jessica Pebsworth, LPD public relations specialist.