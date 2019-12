TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Around noon on Friday, a crossover SUV reversed into the front doors of Dunkin’ Donuts in the shopping center off of Kinsey and Loop 323.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The front entrance was completely shattered. Crews worked to remove the glass around the scene.

Workers from inside say it was a very loud crash, but they are just glad that it looks like everyone is going to be okay.

Police are currently writing up a report and investigating.