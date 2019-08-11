CANCER PICKED THE WRONG COACH: Bullard rallies behind softball coach fighting cancer

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Coach Megan Dobrinski led her Bullard High School softball team into battle this year.

But now she’s fighting her own battle after being diagnosed with cancer.

So to help, the school held a softball and kickball tournament on Saturday to raise funds for her.

Dobrinski, nicknamed “Smiley,” was diagnosed with cancer in May, but is determined to not let it beat her.

And the school community has rallied behind her to help in that battle.

Those at the tournament said she has dedicated her life to the sport she loves and wanted to give some of that love back.

“As everybody knows in any kind of illness, it’s not only emotionally draining on the family, but it’s also financial,” said Cory Zahirniak, event organizer. “So we’re trying to help out and if we can raise $3,000 or $4,000 that’s great. Any bit I know would be extremely helpful to the family.”

The family, team, and close friends are asking the public to continue praying for Coach Dobrinski.