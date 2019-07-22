Camp V to offer a variety of resources for East Texas Veterans

A new center is under construction in Tyler to provide thousands of East Texas veteran’s resources they may need.

Called CampV, the space covers 20 acres on Front St. and is home to several buildings and fields.

According to the board members at CampV, over 300 thousand active military members, veterans and their families call East Texas home.

At the camp, they’ll be able to receive local and federal level help, talk to therapists, communicate with other veterans, work out and even spend time with horses.

Right now, the buildings are being renovated, as the grand opening is planned for November 11th, and board members are saying they need the community’s help.

“The most immediate happening is that we need to open the resource center,” Susan Campbell, a CampV board member said. “We’re asking the community to help us, but by helping CampV and donating, they’re going to be helping veterans. We feel that it’s just a great way to say thank you for our service and let us help you, and we’ll give back.”

In the future, the plan is to open housing for veteran’s in their first year out of the service as they transition back to civilian life.

To help CampV with volunteer time or donations, you can find that information on their website.

As the group continues to work toward their grand opening, there next upcoming event is on Wednesday, August 7th.