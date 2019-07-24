Camp Ability builds confidence in visually impaired youth

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Camp Ability is a sports camp program designed for visually impaired youth to learn skills and build confidence.

Texas Women’s University partners with Denton ISD to create the unique camp experience.

Campers travel across Texas to enjoy a week of one-on-one instruction from camp counselors who are in the kinesiology program at TWU.

Camp Abilitu teaches students that they can do sports, which is often overlooked in their environment, according to the Camp Abilities website.

At the conclusion of each session, students are sent home with an assessment of their performance. The information gives parents and instructors involved with the student an in-depth look at their abilities.

Activities include:

Fitness

Tandem biking

Beep baseball

Goal ball

Swimming

Track and field

