Camp Ability builds confidence in visually impaired youth

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Camp Ability is a sports camp program designed for visually impaired youth to learn skills and build confidence.

Texas Women’s University partners with Denton ISD to create the unique camp experience.

Campers travel across Texas to enjoy a week of one-on-one instruction from camp counselors who are in the kinesiology program at TWU.

Camp Abilitu teaches students that they can do sports, which is often overlooked in their environment, according to the Camp Abilities website.

At the conclusion of each session, students are sent home with an assessment of their performance. The information gives parents and instructors involved with the student an in-depth look at their abilities.

Activities include:

  • Fitness
  • Tandem biking
  • Beep baseball
  • Goal ball
  • Swimming
  • Track and field

For more information on the camp, click HERE.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC