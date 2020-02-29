California reports 2nd coronavirus case with unknown origin, Oregon reports 1st presumptive case

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, California (KETK/KRON/KOIN) – Santa Clara County health officials in California have reported a second case of coronavirus with an unknown origin.

The victim is described by health officials as an older woman with no recent travel history or known contact with a traveler or infected person. She is the second person to catch the virus form an unknown origin in the U.S., and the third reported coronavirus case in Santa Clara County.

The women was initially hospitalized for a respiratory illness related to chronic health conditions before being tested after a recommendation from her infectious disease physician.

She is isolated at home.

Also in California, two students in the Palo Alto Unified School District were sent home Friday after district officials learned they may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus by a parent.

One child is a high school student, the other in junior high. They were sent home after officials received a report that a parent of the two students may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Up the coast, Oregon state officials have announced the first presumptive case of the virus and are expected to hold a press conference at 9 p.m. Central time.

Closer to Texas, Mexico has announced its first two cases of the novel coronavirus.

Assistant Health Secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell said one of the patients is in Mexico City and the other in the northern state of Sinaloa.

While a second test is still pending on that case, he said, “We are treating this as confirmed.”

Neither is seriously ill; one is in isolation at a hospital, the other is isolated at a hotel.

At least five family contacts of the first patient have been placed in isolation.

Lopez-Gatell said the men had traveled to the northern Italian region where there has been an outbreak and had returned to Mexico between last Friday and Saturday.

Brazil on Wednesday confirmed Latin America’s first confirmed case of the new coronavirus in a man who traveled to Italy this month.