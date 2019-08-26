California K-9 dies in police car, results show heat was cause of death

News

by: Tristi Rodriguez

Posted: / Updated:

LONG BEACH (KRON) — A Long Beach K-9 has died, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

“Ozzy” was in the officer’s K-9 car when he died.

He and his handler were both off-duty during the incident.

Police say the death wasn’t intentional.

“We believe this was an accident and we are taking all the necessary steps to avoid this from happening in the future.”

According to officials, the K-9 cars have fail/safe equipment that is supposed to send out alerts. The department believes the alert system was not working at the time.

A veterinarian examination determined the cause of death to be heat-related.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC