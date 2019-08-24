Calf with 5 legs finds home on Louisiana farm

LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana (NBC News Channel) – A calf born with a rare condition found its forever home on a farm in Louisiana.

Elsie the calf was born with five legs, with the extra located on her head.

The calf was up for auction when she caught Farmer Matt Alexander’s eye.

Alexander placed a bid and took her home. Despite many saying the calf wouldn’t make it, Alexander and his fiance say the calf seems healthy and is enjoying her life on the farm.

“The people I talked to said you’re wasting your money on that, she’s not even going to make it. Well 10 days later she’s doing good and healthy. You know, she had five legs and I figured my fiancé would like it.” Alexander said.

“You fear the worst that she’s not going to make it, we don’t really know what is wrong with her. But every day she surprises us, she runs around, she chases her mom, she eats from her mom, she’s just got a lot of energy,” Maghin Davis, Alexander’s fiance said.

The couple says they are going to visit a veterinarian to see if the extra leg needs to be removed.