Caldwell Zoo welcomes new baby zebra Amali

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The Caldwell Zoo welcomed a new baby zebra on August 28.

Her name is Amali.

The zoo shared the positive news and a video of Amali on Facebook.

According to the Caldwell Zoo, Amali stands for hope in the Swahili language of East Africa.


The new baby Zebra is a Grevy’s Zebra, which is the most endangered zebra species.

“Amali really is a beacon of hope. She is also crazy cute. So, come visit her and she’ll certainly give you a big ol’ smile.” The Caldwell Zoo wrote on Facebook.

