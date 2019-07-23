Cajun Navy to be featured on Discovery Channel

People in Texas and Louisiana have heard about them, now the rest of the world will get to know them. A documentary about The Cajun Navy is airing on The Discovery Channel tonight. It will shine a spotlight on the men and women who volunteer during natural disasters.

“The Cajun Navy” is a Discovery Channel special that will share the stories of the volunteers that make up the Louisiana-based organization and their experiences during Hurricanes Katrina, Hurricane Harvey and other natural disasters.

“A brave group of volunteers, known as the Cajun Navy, have continually put their own lives on the line to rescue thousands of hurricane survivors in the US,” Discovery said in a post about the film.

“The Cajun Navy will air tonight at 9pm”.