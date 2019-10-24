BYE BYE, BIG TEX: State fair’s iconic statue packed up, put away for another year

DALLAS, Texas (KXAS/NBC) – There is no better image of the ending of the State Fair of Texas than Big Tex being taken down.

The iconic statue that greets fair-goers was disassembled Wednesday.

From his belt buckle to his shirt and pants, workers “undressed” the statue for storage until next year’s fair.

According to officials, this year’s fair welcomed more than 2.5 million fairgoers through the gates.

The 2019 State Fair of Texas came to a close on Sunday, and attendance this year was significantly higher than last year. In 2018, record-breaking rains had a significant impact on fair attendance, with roughly 2 million people attending the fair.

The 2020 State Fair of Texas will run from Friday, September 25, through Sunday, October 18 in Fair Park.