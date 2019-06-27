BUYER BEWARE: BBB alerts customers of fraudulent East Texas Christian company

A quick look at Fresh Christian’s website portrays a company that values faith, patriotism, and bargain prices too.

The comments on their facebook page tell a different story.

“I want my money refunded now,” said one angry customer. “How dare you put yourself out there as a Christian company but then proceed to do nothing but rip people off!”

“How can you post all these things about god and then rip people off like you do,” said another.

The Better Business Bureau also sent out an alert about the company warning online shoppers, after they received 52 complaints to their website.

“Consumers have reported to us that they’re either not receiving their product at all or they’re only receiving a partial order, and they’re also not receiving refunds,” said Mechele Mills with BBB.

We tried to get in contact with the company for answers, we found two phone numbers online. One was out of service, the other didn’t ring and had no voicemail set up.

So we decided to make a trip out to Mabank to the address listed on the website. Instead of a business, we found a heavily wooded area with homes, but we weren’t able to find Fresh Christian.

What we did find during our research, another company called Christian Designs, a now defunct business, had a very similar logo and many of the same products. It was legally dissolved in 2015. And their Facebook page is also littered with frustrated customer’s comments.

The BBB says you have to protect yourself when shopping online.

“Number one, do your homework, buy from a company that has a good reputation,” said Mills. “You can easily look for companies online at BBB.org and look at the company’s history, you can look at consumer reviews, and just kind of see the overall customer experiences.”

They also tell us customers should make purchases using credit cards and secondary services like PayPal. Both add an extra layer of security for online shoppers.