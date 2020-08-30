Two Elementary school girls start a business

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two girls in East Texas prove that you can be successful at any age.

Since quarantine, the two 8-year-old friends and relatives, Paris and McKinley Mims, started selling masks and shirts after the pair got into tie-dyeing.

They created the business Rose City Fashion.

The girls sold them in all different sizes. Each mask was custom made bedazzled with sequins, patches and stickers.

Rose City Fashion plans on releasing special holiday masks soon.

“McKinley came and she said well we are out of school for a long time and we really miss our friends and teachers when my husband and I and our family was explaining what was happening mckinley asked if they could create masks so kids and teachers could go back to school,” their mother Jamie Mims said.

McKinley said that she liked making masks so kids wouldn’t get sick from the Coronavirus.

“We sell them online or if we are here we drop them to their house,” Paris said.

Each of the masks if $5. So far they have sold over 400 pairs across the country.

To find out more and to order from Rose City Fashion, you can visit their Facebook page