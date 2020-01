WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police say storm damage has forced them to closed I-20 in both directions in Webster Parish.

I-20 is closed eastbound at mile-marker 49 and is closed westbound at mile-marker 52. Please avoid the area if possible.

Downed trees and power lines are reported across the roadway.

Troopers are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.