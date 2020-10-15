SWEPCO seeks permission to increase electricity rates

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KETK) – SWEPCO has submitted a request to the Public Utility Commission of Texas that could result in higher electricity bills for customers beginning in 2022.

SWEPCO is seeking approval to raise an additional $90 million through non-fuel based rates to fund investments and maintenance and pay for increased costs, the announcement said.

If approved, a customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month would see the monthly bill increase by about $16, SWEPCO said.

The power company has thousands of customers in northeastern Texas.

“We recognize that customers are concerned about their energy costs, especially during the pandemic,” said Malcolm Smoak, SWEPCO president and chief operating officer. “We continually work to balance customers’ expectations about cost and service with the costs necessary to build, maintain and operate a strong and reliable electric system. In the months ahead, the Public Utility Commission and other stakeholders will carefully review our request.”