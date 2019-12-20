Shreveport man formally charged in the death of mail carrier

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man has been formally charged in the death of a postal worker who was delivering mail in June.

According to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office, a federal grand jury in Shreveport returned a true bill Thursday charging 32-year-old Michael Jarred Gentry with second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, in the death of 52-year-old Antonio Williams.

It happened in the 1100 block of Dudley Drive in the South Highland neighborhood on June 22. Gentry was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing Williams while he working his mail delivery route.

The DA’s office says “the indictment further charges that Gentry was a felon at the time he possessed the Romarm/Cugir WASR-10 and ammunition used in furtherance of the second-degree murder charge. Gentry is a convicted felon and under federal law, it is illegal for him to possess a firearm or ammunition.”

If convicted, Gentry faces life in prison for the second-degree murder charge, 10 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, and 10 years in prison for discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office also has pending homicide charges against Gentry and is working collaboratively with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the prosecution of the case.