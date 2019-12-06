Shreveport, Louisiana joins list of cities on “Stand Beside Her” tour

SHREVEPORT, La, (KTAL/KMSS) – The U.S. Softball team is adding Shreveport to its list of host cities for “Stand Beside Her” tour. The 2020 USA Softball Women’s National Team will play an exhibition doubleheader on April 15 at Cargill Park (2800 Cargill Dr., Shreveport, La., 71108).

“It’s exciting that the game gets to take us to so many new places and Shreveport is a new one for me,” said 2020 WNT member, Aubree Munro. “The south has become home for me so I’m excited to see new faces supporting USA Softball!”

Team USA will face Louisiana Tech and ULM.

Tickets for the event are limited and can be purchased online at https://shreveportbossiersports.com/ with home plate premium seating tickets available for $30, foul line general admission tickets for $25, outfield general admission for $20 and outfield grass seating for $10. Groups of 10-or-more can purchase discounted outfield general admission tickets for $15 per ticket.

“The City of Shreveport is excited to welcome the US Softball team for their ‘Stand Beside Her’ tour,” said Shreveport Mayor, Adrian Perkins.

With the return of softball to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games program, the “Stand Beside Her” tour is expected to provide much-needed training and competition for the 2020 WNT in their preparation for the Olympic Games.

Olympic competition will start July 22, 2020 with the Gold Medal Game being played on July 28.