Sheriff: 3 men killed in plane crash headed to Shreveport identified

CHATHAM, La. (AP) – Authorities have released the names of three people who died after a small plane crashed in Louisiana Thursday afternoon.

Jackson Parish Sheriff Andy Brown identified the men as Chris Mudd and Wade Williams both from Shreveport-Bossier, and airplane pilot Robert Gilliam of Minden.

(Photo: KTVE/KARD Staff)

(Photo: KTVE/KARD Staff)

The Monroe Regional Airport tower lost contact with the plane around 2:10 p.m.

Brown says the single-engine Cessna was heading from Jackson, Mississippi, to Shreveport in northwest Louisiana when it crashed north of Chatham on Louisiana Highway 34.

JMAA has received confirmation that an aircraft that departed Hawkins Field Airport at 1:07 pm has crashed in Jackson Parish, LA.



At this time the incident is under investigation. More details will be released as they become available. pic.twitter.com/SjM0a3wxK6 — JMAA (@JacksonAirports) February 6, 2020

State Sen. Jay Luneau says Mudd was the chief executive of St. Amant’s Rehabilitation Services company and Williams was an employee.

Details regarding the cause of the crash weren’t immediately known.