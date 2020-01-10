Severe Weather Tools

Several ArkLaTex schools reschedule activities due to severe weather warnings

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Several schools around the ArkLaTex will be rescheduling after school activities for later dates due to warnings of inclement weather.

Below is a list by state of local area schools’ closures and rescheduled activities.

LOUISIANA

Bossier Parish: All after-school activities canceled.
Caddo Parish: All after-school activities canceled.
Desoto Parish: All after-school activities canceled.
Webster Parish: All after-school activities canceled.

TEXAS

Marshall ISD: Varsity girls and boys teams to play Pine Tree at starting at 4:30 p.m. today. All soccer games have been canceled.
Liberty Eylau ISD: JV and Varsity girls to play Pittsburg starting at 3:00 p.m. on Jan 11.
Pleasant Grove ISD: All Boys basketball game canceled for today. Varsity and JV girls will play on Jan. 11 starting at 3:00 p.m.
Atlanta ISD: No JV games to be played. Varsity girls and boys will be beginning at 4:00 p.m. today.
Linden Kildare ISD: All basketball games have been postponed. Varsity girls and boys will play on Jan. 11 at 1:00 p.m.
New Boston ISD: All games canceled. JV Boys, Varsity boys, and girls to play on Jan. 11 starting at 4:30 p.m.
Dekalb ISD: All games canceled. All basketball teams play on Jan.11 starting at 4:00 p.m.
Hooks ISD: All games canceled. All teams will play on Jan.11 starting at 4:30 p.m.
Redwater ISD: All after-school activities canceled. High school varsity girls and boys basketball teams play on Jan.11 starting at 12:00 p.m.
Maud ISD: All after-school activities canceled.
Detroit ISD:  All students will be released at 2:00 p.m. JV games have been canceled. Varsity girls and boys to play today starting at 3:00 p.m.
James Bowie ISD: All games canceled. Varsity girls and boys to play Jan.11 beginning at 2:00 p.m.
Clarksville ISD: All students will be released at 2:00 p.m. All basketball games have been postponed. Varsity girls and boys will play on Jan. 11 at 1:00 p.m.

ARKANSAS

Texarkana Arkansas ISD: All basketball games canceled. Varsity girls and boys to play on Jan. 11 at 1:00 p.m.
Dierks ISD: All basketball games will begin at 4:30 today. The Junior High tournament is rescheduled for Jan. 16. These games will be played at the same time on the 16th.
Foreman ISD: JV boys, varsity girls and boys basketball games to begin at 4:30 today.
Fouke ISD: Varsity girls and boys basketball games will begin at 5:00 p.m. today.
Genoa Central ISD: Varsity girls and boys basketball games will begin at 5:00 p.m. today.
Horatio ISD: Junior High tournament is rescheduled for Jan. 16. These games will be played at the same time on the 16th.
Lafayette County ISD: All basketball games canceled. All games have been rescheduled for Feb. 6 starting at 4:30 at Cougar arena.
Nashville ISD: All after-school activities canceled.

