Local civil rights leader Dr. C.O. Simpkins passes away

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Dr. C.O. Simpkins, a local civil rights icon, a veteran, civic leader, and founding member of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference passed away Wednesday night.
Shreveport City Councilman Willie Bradford posted a statement on Facebook saying Dr. Simpkins passed away after being hospitalized for several days.
Mayor Perkins posted a statement saying “Both our city and our country will forever be indebted to Dr. C.O. Simpkins for his courageous service. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”
Perkins shared a photo taken in 1958, showing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. seated in the upper left with Dr. Simpkins to his right.