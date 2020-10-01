H&M to close 250 stores in 2021

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – H&M announced that around a quarter of their stores for 2021.

After the pandemic many companies have had to close their stores, and H&M is also following suit. The H&M group has taken action to manage the COVID-19 situation.

In September, H&M’s sales decreased by 5%. Currently 166 stores, which is 3% out of the total number of stores, are closed.

H&M has increased their transformation to work further with digital.

“Through much-appreciated collections and rapid, decisive actions, we returned to profit already in the third quarter. Our employees have made amazing efforts to achieve our fast recovery. Although the challenges are far from over, we believe that the worst is behind us and we are well placed to come out of the crisis stronger. Demand for good value, sustainable products is expected to grow in the wake of the pandemic and our customer offering is well positioned for this. We are now accelerating our transformation work so that we continue to add value for our customers.” Helena Helmersson, CEO of H&M Group

Helmersson also mentioned how customers started shopping online during the pandemic as well as how COVID-19 has highlighted sustainability.