East Texans continue to pay cheapest gas prices in the nation

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texans are paying some of the lowest gas prices in the nation.

The average price of gas in the Tyler and Longview areas is about $1.87, according to information from AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch released Thursday.

The price is far below the national average of $2.18, AAA found.

Texans have been paying less than $2 a gallon for unleaded gas for just over 200 days, which is the longest stretch of gas being below that price since 2005.

“Motorists in the Lone Star State have been filling up with fuel at under $2 per gallon on average since mid-March,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said. “It appears as though the market remains balanced despite many variables, including a busy hurricane season in the Gulf of Mexico and lower than normal demand due to COVID-19 concerns.”

COVID-19 concerns continue to keep gasoline demand well below last year, which has contributed to cheaper fuel prices, the news release said.