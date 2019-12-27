BPSO identifies fisherman found floating in Red River

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified a fisherman whose body was found floating in the Red River early this month.

According to BPSO, the body of 63-year-old Ronnie Impson of Anchorage, Alaska was spotted floating in the water by another fisherman on Dec. 4. Impson’s body was recovered by Bossier marine patrol deputies and the coroner’s office took possession of his body to determine the cause of death.

Investigators say they were able to identify Impson through fingerprint analysis.

BPSO says Impson was reportedly homeless at times and had been living in the area temporarily. They say there is no indication of foul play.