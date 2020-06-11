Best Buy to bring back 9K workers, reopen 800 stores

Minneapolis, Minnesota (CNN/KETK) – Best Buy is preparing for June 15 when more than 800 stores across the country will reopen and about 9,000 employees will head back to work.

Stores have been closed since the coronavirus pandemic forced closure in March. Since then, the company has been limited to curbside pickup and online orders.

The effect – full time and part time employees being furloughed.

With stores opening back up, Best Buy is taking precautions for its employees and customers.

Before entering work, every employee will have their temperature checked. There will also be acrylic shields at checkout counters and everyone will be encouraged to wear a face mask.

With capacity set at 25%, only about 60 people will be allowed in the store at once.

Social distancing reminders will be laid out with signs throughout the store and on the floors. They will also increase cleaning and sanitation measures.