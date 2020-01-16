Business to Business Expo gives area companies a chance for exposure

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A central location and one-time chance for area businesses to gain exposure and network with each other is happening today as the 2020 Business to Business Expo in Tyler.

The event is taking place at the Harvey Convention Center until 6:00 p.m. and hosted by the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce.

It is the perfect opportunity to view and exhibit the latest businesses, services, and products in the East Texas area.

However, the event is not just for businesses but for consumers too.

Over 5,000 people attend every year and entrance is $5 per person or free with a business card.