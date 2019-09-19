Bus carrying Josh Turner’s road crew involved in fatal bus crash

SHANDON, California (KETK) – Central California officials say a bus carrying the road crew for country singer Josh Turner has crashed, leaving one person dead and seven others injured.

Neither Turner nor his band was on the bus, according to an AP report.

The accident occurred on state highway 46 in San Luis Obispo County.

Two of the seven passengers suffered major injuries while the other five sustained moderate injuries.

The trip was following a concert for Turner at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, according to media reports.