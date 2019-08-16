Bullard police seeking burglary suspects

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The Bullard Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying nine suspects involved in a burglary.

The burglary happened early Friday morning at Exxon on Hwy 69 in Bullard.

After breaking the glass front door seven suspects entered the store. Once inside, the suspects stole miscellaneous items including cigarettes and other items.

Two vehicles are seen in the gas stations surveillance video. The first vehicle is a white SUV, possibly a newer model Toyota. The second vehicle is a Black Honda CRV.

Anyone with any information about this burglary or the persons involved is urged to contact Bullard Police Department at 903-894-7788 or police@bullardtexas.