SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Bullard man has been sentenced to life without parole for continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

William Glasscock, 74, of Bullard was convicted Wednesday in the 241st District Court.

He faced a sentence of from 25 years to life without parole.

Glasscock was arrested in January of 2018 after the child reported the abuse to her mother.

He bonded out of jail and fled to Louisiana, where he was later caught by the U.S. Marshals.