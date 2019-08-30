Bullard announces new city manager

Live Now
BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The City of Bullard has named David Hortman as city manager.

Mayor Pam Frederick announced Hortman’s hiring Thursday.

A seven-member search committee consisting of city council members and local stakeholders worked with recruiter Bob Turner of Strategic Government Resources through the hiring process.

A press release from the city said Hortman was considered “the best fit” for the position out of the 50 applicants who applied.

Hortman has worked for the City of Bullard since 2006, working his way up and into the Director of Utilities position.

He will begin his new duties October 1.

